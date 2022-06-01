Newsmaker Interview: Johnny Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore Co. Exec

Today on Midday: a focus on Baltimore County. Tom's Newsmaker guest is County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.. They’ll talk about the COVID uptick and plans for new public schools, and his support for County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, despite a no confidence vote by members of the County Police Union. There have been fewer homicides in the County compared to last year, but there’s been an increase in car jackings, in the county and around the country. What is the County Executive’s strategy for public safety?

Those issues and more, as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us from his office in Towson.

