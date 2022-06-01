© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Newsmaker Interview: Johnny Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore Co. Exec

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Johnny Olszewski, Jr., was elected as Baltimore County executive in 2018. The Democrat is currently seeking a second term in this year's local elections. (official photo by Isaac Smay)

Today on Midday: a focus on Baltimore County. Tom's Newsmaker guest is County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.. They’ll talk about the COVID uptick and plans for new public schools, and his support for County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, despite a no confidence vote by members of the County Police Union. There have been fewer homicides in the County compared to last year, but there’s been an increase in car jackings, in the county and around the country. What is the County Executive’s strategy for public safety?

Those issues and more, as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. joins us from his office in Towson.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
