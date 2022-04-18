Judge Katie O'Malley, Democratic candidate for MD Attorney General

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest for the hour is Judge Katie Curran O’Malley. In October, 2021, she retired after 20 years as a Baltimore District Court judge to run in the Democratic primary for Maryland Attorney General. The incumbent AG, Democrat Brian Frosh, will retire at the end of this term.

Judge O’Malley was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1991, and she began her legal career that year as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore County. She was appointed as a Judge on the Baltimore District Court in 2001 by Gov. Paris Glendening.

Her opponent in this year's primary election is Congressman Anthony Brown, who served for eight years as Lt. Governor in the administration of Judge O’Malley’s husband, Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Judge O’Malley’s father, J. Joseph Curran, Jr. also served as Lt. Governor (with MD Governor Harry Hughes) and won election five times to serve as Maryland Attorney General, from 1987 to 2007 — the longest tenure of any Attorney General in the state's history.

Katie Curran O’Malley holds an undergraduate degree in international studies from Towson University and a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

She is 59 years old. She and her husband live in Baltimore. They are the parents of four grown children.

Judge O’Malley joins us on our digital line from Baltimore.

