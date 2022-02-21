Imani Black's marine mission: Minorities in Aquaculture

Tom's next guest is Imani Black. She is an oyster farmer who comes from a long line of oystermen from the Eastern Shore. Her degree is in Marine Biology, and her passion is bringing the story of African American participation in aquaculture to the next generation of Black women. In 2020, she founded an organization called Minorities in Aquaculture to encourage women of color to pursue careers in aquaculture.

An MIA partnership visit with lead staff at the Billion Oyster Project in Brooklyn, NY. (MIA photo)

Imani Black joins us on Zoom from College Park, Maryland.

