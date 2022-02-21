© 2021 WYPR
Imani Black's marine mission: Minorities in Aquaculture

Published February 21, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
Imani Black_credit CarolineJPhilips-4widecrop.png
Imani Black is an oyster farmer, marine biologist and founder of Minorities in Aquaculture. (Photo credit: Caroline J. Phillips)

Tom's next guest is Imani Black. She is an oyster farmer who comes from a long line of oystermen from the Eastern Shore. Her degree is in Marine Biology, and her passion is bringing the story of African American participation in aquaculture to the next generation of Black women. In 2020, she founded an organization called Minorities in Aquaculture to encourage women of color to pursue careers in aquaculture.

MIA_BillionOysterProject_BrklynNY.jpeg
An MIA partnership visit with lead staff at the Billion Oyster Project in Brooklyn, NY. (MIA photo)

Imani Black joins us on Zoom from College Park, Maryland.

