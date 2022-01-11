© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Curbing Baltimore's COVID-19 Surge

Published January 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa_BCHD_widecrop.jpg
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, a Johns Hopkins-trained pediatrician, was appointed Commissioner of Health in March 2019 (photo courtesy BCHD)

The surge of cases of COVID 19 caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant continues in Maryland and around the world. More than 3,300 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized because of COVID, and the statewide positivity rate hovers close to 30%. Yesterday, about one of every three Baltimore City Schools shifted their instruction to on-line only. The plan is to return to in-person classes next Monday.

A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Tom's first guest today is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department.

Dr. Dzirasa joins us on Zoom from her office in Baltimore.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
