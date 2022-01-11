Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Curbing Baltimore's COVID-19 Surge

The surge of cases of COVID 19 caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant continues in Maryland and around the world. More than 3,300 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized because of COVID, and the statewide positivity rate hovers close to 30%. Yesterday, about one of every three Baltimore City Schools shifted their instruction to on-line only. The plan is to return to in-person classes next Monday.

A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tom's first guest today is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department.

Dr. Dzirasa joins us on Zoom from her office in Baltimore.

