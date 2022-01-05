Smart Nutrition: After the holidays, healthful eating and weight control

Today on Midday, it's another edition of Smart Nutrition, with our good friend Monica Reinagel — a licensed nutritionist who hosts podcasts, blogs and on-line programs at Nutrition Over Easy.com.

Monica Reinagel, MS, LD/N CNS, is a licensed nutritionist, blogger, podcaster and best selling author.

A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association found that 42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during just the first year of the pandemic.

(Perhaps all those sourdough starters we were using to make bread had some less-than-ideal endings.) As is always the case, many of us resolve to lose some weight and get in better shape as the new year begins.

And, of course, we’d all like to see a quick turnaround, but if we follow the science, as they say, slow and steady is our best bet.

This is the time of year we hear a lot from weight-loss companies. Some of those companies are hearing back from a lot of unsatisfied customers. What’s behind the backlash against some of those wellness apps?

We'll discuss that with Monica Reinagel and talk about weight control and sensible eating.

A little later in the program, we'll be joined by Michelle Petties, a colleague of ours here at WYPR and the author of a compelling memoir of her journey with weight gain, and weight loss. It's called Leaving Large: The Stories of a Food Addict.

Michelle Petties is an author and a WYPR account executive.

