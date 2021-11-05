© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Midday@the Movies: guns on set, indie screens, "Dune," "King Richard"

Published November 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
Dune Poster small_WBros-Legendary.jpg
Dune (Part One) is the latest big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel. It's playing in theaters (IMAX and Standard Screens) and streaming on HBOMax. (credit Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures)

It’s Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, with Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling movie-goers' guide,Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies;
and Jed Dietz, the founding director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

How are independent movie houses faring as COVID numbers go down? Have you headed back to theaters yet? And what does the tragedy on the set of the film Rust tell us about how movies are being made during the pandemic? We’ll have tips on what to watch this weekend, too, from Dune (Part One) and King Richard to The French Dispatch, Souvenir II and Belfast, plus two new documentaries, Attica and Julia.

Let us know what films you've been watching!

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
