Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: COVID vax for kids, boosters, tests

It’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen.

Dr. Wen is a visiting professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, a contributing columnist at The Washington Post, a CNN medical analyst, and mother of two. The former Baltimore City Health Commissioner joins us every month with the latest on COVID-19 and other urgent public health news.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A CG image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 (CDC)

COVID numbers have been improving for weeks, but nearly 43% of eligible Americans remain unvaccinated. Mandates are making a difference as many people faced with the choice between inoculation and being unemployed are getting a jab.

The FDA and CDC have now approved boosters for all three vaccine brands: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Mixing and matching has been given the green light. Last week, more people got booster shots than first doses.

Vaccines for children as young as five are expected soon. Parents already protect their kids from diseases like measles and mumps. Will they do the same for COVID-19?

Dr. Leana Wen joins us live on Skype to address these and other developments, and to address your questions and comments.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.