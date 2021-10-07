Midday with the Mayor: American Rescue Funds, COVID-19 vax, crime

Today, it's another edition of Midday with the Mayor, and our monthly conversation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues on the mayor's and the city's agenda.

The Mayor, who has been vaccinated but tested positive for COVID this week (and is working from home during his 10-day quarantine) joins Tom to discuss the progress the city is making in its COVID vaccination campaign. He also discusses the issues surrounding the city's Inspector General, continuing development of the city's violence reduction strategy, and how the city is planning to spend the American Rescue Act Funds that have been earmarked for Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.