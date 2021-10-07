© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: American Rescue Funds, COVID-19 vax, crime

Published October 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is a Democrat who was sworn into office 303 days ago, on December 8, 2020.

Today, it's another edition of Midday with the Mayor, and our monthly conversation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues on the mayor's and the city's agenda.

The Mayor, who has been vaccinated but tested positive for COVID this week (and is working from home during his 10-day quarantine) joins Tom to discuss the progress the city is making in its COVID vaccination campaign. He also discusses the issues surrounding the city's Inspector General, continuing development of the city's violence reduction strategy, and how the city is planning to spend the American Rescue Act Funds that have been earmarked for Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak