COVID-19, The CDC And The Challenges Of Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the Atlanta-based federal public health agency better known as the CDC — has come under intense criticism for public communications that have been confusing and unproductive, as the US and the world struggle to eradicate the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Messages from the White House, the FDA and the CDC about the necessity and efficacy of additional doses of vaccine are sometimes at odds with each other.

Today on Midday, lessons that can be learned from previous pandemics.

Tom's guest is Dr. William Foege. He was the director of the CDC in the late 1970s and early 80s, and he was instrumental in the eradication of smallpox. What can his former agency do moving forward to put a nail in the coffin of COVID 19?

Dr. Foege was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012. He is currently a Distinguished Professor of International Health at Emory University, and a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation fellow.

Dr. William Foege joins us on our digital line from Atlanta.

