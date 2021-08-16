Newswrap: BaltCo's New IG Plans, COVID And School Reopenings

It’s the Midday Newswrap. Tom's first guests today are two members of WYPR's award-winning local news team: Emily Sullivan, who covers Baltimore city Hall and all things Baltimore; and John Lee, who is our Baltimore County correspondent.

We discuss their coverage of the controversies over efforts to oversee the work of local Inspectors General. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's proposal to create an oversight board for the county's Inspector General's office was withdrawn after a firestorm of criticism that it would have compromised the IG's independence. A new plan is reportedly in the works. And Baltimore City's IG has been in the news as well, as she pushed back on an evaluation of her office's work by an advisory panel that included some members who were also associated with an IG investigation.

Our reporters will also discuss the complex challenges local school boards are facing as the start of the new school year approaches. Rising COVID infection rates and the new threat posed by the delta variant are fueling public debate over masking and vaccination requirements for students, teachers and staff.

Emily Sullivan and John Lee join us on our digital line.