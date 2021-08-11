Dr. Lisa Cooper, On Ending Racial Health Disparities In America

Tom's guest today is a MacArthur award-winning physician who is the founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity. Dr. Lisa Cooper is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Equity in Health and Healthcare, and Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She is also the author of the new book, Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?, in which she makes a compelling argument for ending racial health inequities not just as a matter of moral imperative, but as a matter of political and social urgency as well.

Published June 29, 2021 by Johns Hopkins University Press

Dr. Cooper has done extensive research in a field that many in medicine ignore or marginalize. She has studied the dynamics between doctors and patients, and how those dynamics change when those interactions occur between people of different races. Why Black patients are less likely to trust their physicians, and what stigmas need to be overcome for healthcare to be allocated more effectively and fairly.

A highly respected epidemiologist and public health expert, Dr. Cooper’s perspective as a physician has been shaped by her childhood in Liberia, and her family’s experience during that country’s years of unrest and instability.

Dr. Lisa Cooper joins us on our digital line…

