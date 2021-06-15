© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

WYPR's LaFontaine Oliver On The WTMD Merger And The Public Media Landscape

Published June 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
lafontaine_oliver-crop_high_res_0.png
PHOTO COURTESY PROFILES PR
/
LaFontaine E. Oliver is WYPR's President & General Manager, and serves as Chair of NPR's Board of Directors.

Every six months or so here on Midday, we invite WYPR's President and General Manager, LaFontaine Oliver to join us to talk about how our station is doing, and the state of public media in general. He has experience in both commercial and public radio and a perspective that is both local and national.

LaFontaine took the reins of WYPR in the summer of 2019. He’s been a member of the board of directors of NPR since 2016. He was elected the Chair of the NPR Board seven months ago.

WTMD logo400x400.jpeg
WTMD is a public radio music station currently affiliated with Towson University (WTMD)

Last month, LaFontaine announced that, subject to approval by the FCC, WYPR will acquire WTMD Radio, another public radio station that is currently run by a non-profit organization affiliated with Towson University.

LaFontaine is with us for the hour to discuss what the pending acquisition of WTMD will mean for both stations' audiences and the public media landscape. And he addresses listener questions and comments.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRWYPR AdministrativeLaFontaine Oliver
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre