WYPR TO ACQUIRE WTMD

(Baltimore, Md) – Public service broadcaster Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM today announced plans to acquire WTMD 89.7 FM from Towson University. WTMD has been operated by Towson University Public Media, Inc., a non-profit organization, in affiliation with Towson University since 2014.

WYPR is an NPR member station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. It is an independent community licensee and a top-ranking news/talk station in the market airing local, national and international radio content. WYPR excels in local programming and journalism through outstanding shows like Midday, On the Record and Out of the Blocks as well as its award-winning newsroom. With signals in Baltimore (WYPR 88.1 FM), Frederick (WYPF 88.1 FM) and Ocean City (WYPO 106.9 FM), the station also leads the local podcast scene with popular podcasts like The Daily Dose and Essential Tremors.

Towson University received a great deal of interest in the purchase of WTMD but was most excited about working with WYPR since it is a local community licensee with a proven track record and commitment to growing the beloved format of the station.

“We’re grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate from WTMD,” said Ben Lowenthal, CFO and Vice President for Administration and Finance at Towson University. “Maintaining WTMD’s format was of the utmost importance for TU as we sought a new home for this award-winning station."

WTMD began at then-Towson State University in 1972 as WCVT, adopted its current call letters in 1991 and changed to its current AAA format in 2002. Over the past 10 years, WTMD has developed into one of the leading AAA (Album Adult Alternative) music stations in the country. Nationally recognized as a “taste maker” station within the radio and music industries, WTMD’s unique “Total Music Discovery” format consistently breaks new music and cutting-edge artists long before other stations. WTMD has received numerous awards for Best Radio Station from both Baltimore magazine and the former City Paper.

WTMD also produces the First Thursday Music Festivals, the largest free music event in the region. In recent years the event has grown to include two stages, six bands and numerous vendors in Canton Waterfront Park, where thousands turn out each month, May through June, for the free events.

“WTMD has put a lot of effort into growing our First Thursday Festivals into a nationally recognized event that is a direct reflection of our adventurous music discovery format,” said Scott Mullins, general manager/ program director for WTMD and music director for its First Thursday Festivals. “We certainly look forward to continuing to bring live music events to the Baltimore area with WYPR as our new partner.”

WYPR will continue to find ways to partner with Towson University, which continues to grow its role as an anchor institution serving greater Baltimore and Maryland.

WYPR was established when Johns Hopkins University sought a new home for WJHU in 2002. A group led by community members formed Your Public Radio with the sole purpose of maintaining local control of the non-commercial license. “WYPR is proud to preserve another university radio station, to serve the Baltimore community, on the heels of our 20th anniversary year,” said President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver. “We plan to build on the investments made by Towson University and the success of WTMD, which provides a rich and unmatched music discovery platform with opportunities for Baltimore’s musicians and artists at its core. What Scott and his team have been able to accomplish over the years has been tremendous.”

WYPR will seek financial support from the community, inviting both major donors and grassroots supporters to participate and become members of this expanded public service opportunity. With the help of our community, it is WYPR’s intention to preserve and strengthen this public resource for music discovery.

WYPR is uniquely positioned to continue the expansion of WTMD as both stations have success in providing music exploration on new platforms including streaming, smart speakers, multiple HD channels and mobile applications as well as large-scale live events. Uniting the two stations will enhance these efforts to serve new audiences on a broad array of distribution platforms.

Your Public Radio was aided by Public Media Company, while Towson University was represented by Patrick Communications. The license transfer is subject to approval by the FCC.

About WYPR

Your Public Radio (WYPR) is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

About WTMD

WTMD 89.7 FM is the most trusted source for music and cultural programming in the region and Baltimore’s home for Total Music Discovery. We believe a rich, vibrant, thriving and diverse music and arts scene can elevate a city and enrich the lives of its residents. With listener support, WTMD strengthens communities and provides unmatched opportunities for Baltimore musicians and artists.

WTMD connects artists with audiences through significant and meaningful airplay, live concerts, art openings, film screenings and more. For more information, visit www.wtmd.org or call 410-704-8938.

About TU

Towson University is the largest university in greater Baltimore, and Maryland’s university of opportunities, providing leadership for the public good. With more than 150 years of experience pushing possibilities, TU is recognized as one of the top 100 public universities in the nation and a leader in academic excellence, research and discovery. TU enjoys an increasingly diverse campus, reflective of its surrounding community of greater Baltimore and the State of Maryland, through an institutional commitment to inclusive excellence where all students thrive and reach their fullest potential. For more information, visit www.Towson.edu.

