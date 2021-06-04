Rousuck's Review: Virtual "Pipeline" And "The Lifespan Of A Fact" from Baltimore's Everyman Theatre

To round out the program today, Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with her review of playwright Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline. It's a powerful new drama about a mother whose dreams for her son's education clash with the systemic racism in the schools that she believes are rigged to ensure her son fails.

The virtual production, starring Dylan Fleming, Eleasha Gamble, Bekah Zornosa, Kimberly Shraf, and Resident Company Actors Jefferson Russell and Yaegel Welch, is directed by Everyman's Paige Hernandez.

Pipeline is streaming for ticketed patrons now through July 11th.

Judy also spotlights another Everyman production, a recorded, streamed reading of The Lifespan of a Fact, a play by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.

Part of Everyman's"Summer Six-Pack" series of virtual play readings, Lifespan began streaming May 31 and ends this Sunday, June 6.

For more information on both of these productions, visit the Everyman Theater website.