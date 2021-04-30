Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley On COVID, Re-Openings, And Securing The Waterfront Against A Rising Bay

Today on Midday, it’s Midday with the Mayor, with Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. He was born in South Africa, grew up in Australia, and after a successful career as a restaurateur in Annapolis became the Mayor of the state’s capital city in December, 2017. A Democrat, he has announced that he will stand for re-election in November of this year.

He joins Tom today to discuss the many challenges Annapolis has faced during his tenure, from the June 28, 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the persistent environmental threats to the waterfront city now intensifying because of climate change and the rising Chesapeake Bay.

Mayor Gavin Buckley joins us on Zoom…