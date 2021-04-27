© 2021 WYPR
A COVID-19 Update: Baltimore Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa

Published April 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
dr._letitia_dzirasa-crop-photobchd.jpg
Baltimore City Health Department
/
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa is the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department

Maryland reports sharp declines in COVID-19 infections, but Baltimore remains a hotspot.

We begin today by keeping you up to date with the ever-changing news about the Coronavirus. Last Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland led the nation in lowering the number of COVID-19 cases, and that our state had the lowest transmission rate in the country. The statewide positivity rate has fallen steadily for the last several days.

At the same time the Governor was heralding the state’s progress, Baltimore City was being identified as a COVID hotspot, with large increases in cases, deaths and the COVID positivity rate.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa is the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department.

Dr. Dzirasa joins us on Zoom…

