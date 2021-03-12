© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: How Biden's $1.9T Rescue Plan Will Impact MD

chris_van_hollen.jpg
Office of Senator Van Hollen
/
Chris Van Hollen has represented Maryland in the US Senate since 2017.

MD's junior senator describes some of the wide-ranging benefits in the massive COVID relief bill

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday night in his first effort to explain and build support for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion-dollar legislation that he signed yesterday.

We turn now to Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland's Democratic junior senator, for his reactions to the President’s speech, and his perspectives on how this new funding will affect Marylanders and Maryland businesses.

Sen. Van Hollen joins us on Zoom.

Tags

MiddayMiddayWYPR ProgramsCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak