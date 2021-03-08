Reporters' Notebook: Stories From WYPR's Local News Team

Today on Midday, as WYPR begins its annual Spring Membership Campaign, it's a special Reporters' Notebook edition, as three members of WYPR's outstanding local news team -- Emily Sullivan, John Lee and Sarah Y. Kim -- join Tom to bring us insight into the Baltimore stories each of them have been covering.

We begin with Emily Sullivan, WYPR's City Hall and Baltimore politics reporter, who discusses highlights from her recent coverage of Mayor Scott's administration: confronting the challenges of COVID 19, appointees to key positions, and changes to the way the Board of Estimates does business.

Then, John Lee, WYPR's Baltimore County reporter, describes how the county school system, even as students and teachers head back to the classroom, is still recovering from last year’s ransomware attack. And he discusses whether County Executive John Olszewski will jump into what will likely be a crowded field in the 2022 Gubernatorial primary.

And Sarah Y. Kim, WYPR's Health and Housing reporter and the station's Report For America/Tony Brandon Fellow, details her reporting on the inequities in access to COVID vaccines that abound for people of color and people with disabilities -- and on what plans are in place to address the imbalance.

Credit NPR/WYPR Photos / WYPR reporters: Emily Sullivan, City Hall. John Lee, Baltimore County. Sarah Y. Kim, Health and Housing,Report for America

Members of the WYPR local news team join Tom on the line.

