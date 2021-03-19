Like the last set at a jazz club, the mood of Jazz After Hours is mellow but not without surprises. New and well-established jazz artists regularly drop in for a chat, and the music ranges from latest releases to jazz classics.

There's also news of tours, festivals and clubs, and the best places to hear live jazz. Jim Wilke's easy-going presentation has won the praise of jazz stars Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Max Roach, Joe Henderson, Milt Jackson, Joshua Redman, Billy Taylor, and many others who have been guests on Jazz After Hours.

The program was named one of the top syndicated jazz programs by the JazzTimes Readers Poll in 2002, and has been nominated twice for the Willis Conover Award.