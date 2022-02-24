© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Future City

So you think you're funny

Published February 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
On this month's episode of Future City, we dive in to the state of comedy. We ask the experts what is funny? How does your comedy work? How do you deal with hecklers? Listen to the experts on what the state of comedy is today.

On this month's episode, guests include:

Michele Wojciechowski, comedian, author

www.wojosworld.com

https://www.facebook.com/WojosWorldFanPage

https://twitter.com/TheMicheleWojo

https://wojosworld.com/the-book/

Fred Watkins, founder of Lil Laughs anti-bullying campaign

https://www.wypr.org/post/osi-2018-fellows-black-women-build-baltimore-lil-laughs

Wajahat Ali, author, speaker

https://www.thelavinagency.com/speakers/wajahat-ali

Rickey "The Real Deal" Shackleford, comedian

https://www.instagram.com/rickeyshackleford/?hl=en

Tom Papa, comedian, radio host

Tom will be performing on June 10th at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. Click the link below for tickets:

https://www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center

Future City Programs
Charles Robinson
