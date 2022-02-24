So you think you're funny

On this month's episode of Future City, we dive in to the state of comedy. We ask the experts what is funny? How does your comedy work? How do you deal with hecklers? Listen to the experts on what the state of comedy is today.

On this month's episode, guests include:

Michele Wojciechowski, comedian, author

www.wojosworld.com

https://www.facebook.com/WojosWorldFanPage

https://twitter.com/TheMicheleWojo

https://wojosworld.com/the-book/

Fred Watkins, founder of Lil Laughs anti-bullying campaign

https://www.wypr.org/post/osi-2018-fellows-black-women-build-baltimore-lil-laughs

Wajahat Ali, author, speaker

https://www.thelavinagency.com/speakers/wajahat-ali

Rickey "The Real Deal" Shackleford, comedian

https://www.instagram.com/rickeyshackleford/?hl=en

Tom Papa, comedian, radio host

Tom will be performing on June 10th at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. Click the link below for tickets:

https://www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center

