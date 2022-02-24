So you think you're funny
On this month's episode of Future City, we dive in to the state of comedy. We ask the experts what is funny? How does your comedy work? How do you deal with hecklers? Listen to the experts on what the state of comedy is today.
On this month's episode, guests include:
Michele Wojciechowski, comedian, author
https://www.facebook.com/WojosWorldFanPage
https://twitter.com/TheMicheleWojo
https://wojosworld.com/the-book/
Fred Watkins, founder of Lil Laughs anti-bullying campaign
https://www.wypr.org/post/osi-2018-fellows-black-women-build-baltimore-lil-laughs
Wajahat Ali, author, speaker
https://www.thelavinagency.com/speakers/wajahat-ali
Rickey "The Real Deal" Shackleford, comedian
https://www.instagram.com/rickeyshackleford/?hl=en
Tom Papa, comedian, radio host
Tom will be performing on June 10th at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. Click the link below for tickets:
https://www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center