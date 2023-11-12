Answering commonly asked wine questions

Ever feel completely lost when you walk into a wine shop or a rush of anxiety when you pick up a wine list that looks more like a library catalog? Worry not! Tony and Chef Cindy answer some of the most commonly asked wine questions. From how to think about vintage, to understanding European classifications, and most importantly, how to relax and enjoy the stuff . . . and yes, it is totally OK if you don't know how to pronounce the name of that Château in France.

This is a rebroadcast.