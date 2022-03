Have you noticed the days getting warmer? Well, you aren't the only one! Birds are getting their cue to start singing their spring songs. Bugs are buzzing again, pollinating the plants we've waited so eagerly for. And those plants, well, here they come. Tony and Chef Cindy can't wait either. They take this week's episode to talk about some of the things they most look forward to as the bounty of spring prepares to blossom in full.