American Comfort - Live

Last week Tony and Chef Cindy explored the comfort foods of France and Italy. On this week's live episode we bring it back home and open up the phone lines to hear what you think about when you think about American comfort food. As with most realms of American culture, our food is as diverse as the people who make it. We hear Cindy's approach to Gumbo and listeners delight us with recipes for a Greek-based Avgolemono soup and Pastelón de Plátano Maduro with its roots in the Dominican Republic and Cuba.