Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

American Comfort - Live

Published January 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
Last week Tony and Chef Cindy explored the comfort foods of France and Italy. On this week's live episode we bring it back home and open up the phone lines to hear what you think about when you think about American comfort food. As with most realms of American culture, our food is as diverse as the people who make it. We hear Cindy's approach to Gumbo and listeners delight us with recipes for a Greek-based Avgolemono soup and Pastelón de Plátano Maduro with its roots in the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
