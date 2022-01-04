© 2021 WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Commonly asked wine questions

Published December 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST
Credit @threaltonyforeman/Instagram

Ever feel completely lost when you walk into a wine shop or a rush of anxiety when you pick up a wine list that looks more like a library catalog? Worry not! Tony and Chef Cindy answer some of the most commonly asked wine questions. From how to think about vintage, to understanding European classifications, and most importantly, how to relax and enjoy the stuff . . . and yes, it is totally OK if you don't know how to pronounce the name of that Château in France.

This is a rebroadcast.

Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
