© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear. We are working to resolve this issue.
fw_on_food___wine-logo_1_.png
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

The building blocks of braising

Published December 12, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST
ChefWolfBraisedBeefShortRib.jpg
Chef Wolf's braised beef short rib - Credit: @chefwolf/Instagram

This week offers a step-by-step guide to braising. Tony and Chef Cindy talk about selecting product, using the right amount of care, and choosing the right wine. Plus, an interesting Chef's Challenge!

This episode is a rebroadcast.

Tags

Foreman and Wolf on Food and WinePrograms
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
See stories by Tony Foreman
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
See stories by Cindy Wolf