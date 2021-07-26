© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fw_on_food___wine-logo_1_.png
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Travel Fantasies: Past, Present, and Future

Published July 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
JacksonTetons.jpg
Teton Range at Jackson, WY - Credit: Cindy Wolf/Instagram

Whether it's because of work, childcare or health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic - many of us have had to put our recent travel plans on hold. So, we wanted to take time to reflect on the travel memories we treasure and the ones to come that we eagerly await . . . with a focus on food and wine, of course! Tony and Chef Cindy open up the phone lines to hear about the travels you would like to relive and the ones you plan to treat yourself to in the future.

Tags

Foreman and Wolf on Food and WinePrograms
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
See stories by Tony Foreman
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
See stories by Cindy Wolf