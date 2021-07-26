Travel Fantasies: Past, Present, and Future

Whether it's because of work, childcare or health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic - many of us have had to put our recent travel plans on hold. So, we wanted to take time to reflect on the travel memories we treasure and the ones to come that we eagerly await . . . with a focus on food and wine, of course! Tony and Chef Cindy open up the phone lines to hear about the travels you would like to relive and the ones you plan to treat yourself to in the future.