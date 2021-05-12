Mother's Day (Encore)

A specials Mother's Day show full of stories and recipes that remind us of mom.

Chef shares a few cookie recipes:Butterscotch cookies:

3 ½ cup all-purpose flour,

3 tsp baking powder,

1 cup butter,

2 cups dark brown sugar,

2 eggs,

1 tsp vanilla,

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans.

Cream the butter in a mixing bowl, slowly add the brown sugar until mixed. Add vanilla, add the eggs 1 at a time, add the flour and baking powder, mix until combined. Take this out of the mixer, fold in nuts by hand, roll mixture into a log form, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. When you are ready to bake, slice the log into thin circles, bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Sour Cream Drop Cookies:



Mix ½ cup butter,

1 ½ cup sugar,

2 whole eggs,

stir in 1 cup sour cream,

1 tsp vanilla.

Meanwhile, have the following mixture sifted in a bowl:

2 ¾ cup flour,

½ tsp baking soda,

½ tsp salt,

½ tsp baking powder.

Stir this into your first mixture by hand, chill, and bake at 375 degrees for about 8-10 minutes. When they come out of the oven, you can sprinkle sugar on top, or top with “burnt butter icing:” melt 4 tsp butter in a pan until golden brown, blend in one cup of 10x sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and for icing-like consistence add up to 2 tbsp of hot water.

Tony shares a "heart healthy menu for mom:"Buy a good quality whole chicken and season it well ahead of time with sea salt, fresh cracked black pepper, and a little bit of vinegar or olive oil. Rub the skin with this as well as the inside cavity of the bird. In a heavy skillet/thick cast iron pan, heat the pan with chicken or duck fat in it, brown the bird nicely on all sides. Put it in the oven at 400 degrees for a little over an hour. Use a thermometer, the chicken should be about 160-165 degrees when you take it out of the oven. Let it rest for 4-5 minutes to reach 170 degrees. This could pair nicely with boiled potatoes and/or broccoli rabe and a Rose from the South of Italy.At the end of this segment, Tony and Chef Wolf answer some of your listener questions.