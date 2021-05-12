© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fw_on_food___wine-logo_1_.png
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Mother's Day (Encore)

Published May 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT

A specials Mother's Day show full of stories and recipes that remind us of mom.

Chef shares a few cookie recipes:Butterscotch cookies:

  • 3 ½ cup all-purpose flour,
  • 3 tsp baking powder,
  • 1 cup butter,
  • 2 cups dark brown sugar,
  • 2 eggs,
  • 1 tsp vanilla,
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans.
  • Cream the butter in a mixing bowl, slowly add the brown sugar until mixed. Add vanilla, add the eggs 1 at a time, add the flour and baking powder, mix until combined. Take this out of the mixer, fold in nuts by hand, roll mixture into a log form, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. When you are ready to bake, slice the log into thin circles, bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes.

Sour Cream Drop Cookies:

  • Mix ½ cup butter,
  • 1 ½ cup sugar,
  • 2 whole eggs,
  • stir in 1 cup sour cream,
  • 1 tsp vanilla.
  • Meanwhile, have the following mixture sifted in a bowl:
  • 2 ¾ cup flour,
  • ½ tsp baking soda,
  • ½ tsp salt,
  • ½ tsp baking powder.
  • Stir this into your first mixture by hand, chill, and bake at 375 degrees for about 8-10 minutes. When they come out of the oven, you can sprinkle sugar on top, or top with “burnt butter icing:” melt 4 tsp butter in a pan until golden brown, blend in one cup of 10x sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and for icing-like consistence add up to 2 tbsp of hot water.

Tony shares a "heart healthy menu for mom:"Buy a good quality whole chicken and season it well ahead of time with sea salt, fresh cracked black pepper, and a little bit of vinegar or olive oil. Rub the skin with this as well as the inside cavity of the bird. In a heavy skillet/thick cast iron pan, heat the pan with chicken or duck fat in it, brown the bird nicely on all sides. Put it in the oven at 400 degrees for a little over an hour. Use a thermometer, the chicken should be about 160-165 degrees when you take it out of the oven. Let it rest for 4-5 minutes to reach 170 degrees. This could pair nicely with boiled potatoes and/or broccoli rabe and a Rose from the South of Italy.At the end of this segment, Tony and Chef Wolf answer some of your listener questions.

Tags

Foreman and Wolf on Food and WinePrograms
Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
See stories by Tony Foreman
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
See stories by Cindy Wolf