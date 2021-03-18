© 2021 WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Heirloom Grains with Glenn Roberts

Tony and Chef Cindy check in with one of the leading purveyors of ancient and heirloom grains. Glenn Roberts of Anson Mills gives us a ring from the grain fields for a deep dive into grain heritages, milling techniques and how he got into the business of repatriating variates that were nearly lost to time. From Carolina Gold rice to the difference between polenta and grits, Glenn gives a crash course on why these heirloom grains are so important to our history, our culture and our tables. Plus, Tony and Cindy give you a crash course on food and wine pairings.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
