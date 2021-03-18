Heirloom Grains with Glenn Roberts

Tony and Chef Cindy check in with one of the leading purveyors of ancient and heirloom grains. Glenn Roberts of Anson Mills gives us a ring from the grain fields for a deep dive into grain heritages, milling techniques and how he got into the business of repatriating variates that were nearly lost to time. From Carolina Gold rice to the difference between polenta and grits, Glenn gives a crash course on why these heirloom grains are so important to our history, our culture and our tables. Plus, Tony and Cindy give you a crash course on food and wine pairings.