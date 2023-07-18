The Surprising Health Benefits of Urban Living

Al Waller: Did you know that research from nonprofit Transamerica Institute shows more than 1 in 4 (27%) workers work remotely1?

With the rising popularity of remote work, many individuals are opting to leave behind the traditional office setting and move to more rural areas. While urban living has its challenges, it also offers many health advantages that often go unnoticed—and we’ll be highlighting some of those today.

Welcome back to Clearpath – Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. I’m your host, Al Waller, and joining us today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute®. Today we will be exploring some of the surprising health benefits of urban environments and how living in cities can positively impact our well-being.

It’s good to have you back, Mihaela. Mihaela Vincze: Yes—I’m excited to be here.

Al Waller: Now, living in cities isn’t often associated with health benefits. Can you give us an example of how urban environments can actually contribute to our health?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, why don’t we begin by exploring how cities can lead to higher levels of physical activity. For instance, cities are often built in a way that promotes walking, bike riding, and taking public transportation to get from place to place, according to the CDC. Also, in some cities, it is more convenient to not drive a personal car to get around, as it takes much longer and is usually more expensive. Simply opting out of driving leads to more physical activity.

Al Waller: You know, that’s a great point you raise. I know when I’m visiting a new city, I’m always surprised at how many steps I get in, which also enables me to avoid searching and paying for parking that typically ends up costing an arm and a leg.

Mihaela Vincze: I’m with you there Al, and research suggests that many others are too. Studies also show that those who live in cities, or “urban dwellers” tend to be more active. For instance, a 2013 article from the journal Urban Ecology found that people walked more in areas with less sprawl, such as urban areas. Additionally, the CDC reported that a greater percentage of urban dwellers were meeting physical activity guidelines than those living in rural areas.

Al Waller: How much impact can physical activity have on our health, really?

Mihaela Vincze: Increasing physical activity can have numerous benefits for overall health and well-being. According to the American Heart Association, regular physical activity can lead to lower rates of obesity, improved cardiovascular health, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that increased physical activity is associated with a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Al Waller: With so many potential benefits, it's clear that adding more physical activity to your daily routine is a smart choice for your health. What other benefits are there from city living?

Mihaela Vincze: A 2019 study published in the Journal of Urban Economics shows that social connectedness is tied to travel time. There is more social connection when you can quickly access other people. This suggests that living in an urban environment may make social connection easier to achieve.

Al Waller: That makes sense— especially after sloughing through the pandemic and the isolation that it served up. And we could all use more connection, as we recently discussed in the episode Overcoming Feelings of Loneliness. I’m sure we can all agree that the easier it is to be social, the more social we’ll be.

Mihaela Vincze: Exactly. And, cities offer many opportunities for social engagement — there are lots of cultural experiences and events that often go on. According to a study published in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior, older adults with strong social networks and frequent social engagement have better self-rated health and a lower risk of depressive symptoms. Cities are also melting pots of diverse communities, which can allow us to get to know different cultures and customs. This connection to others can provide a sense of belonging that may be hard to find in different environments.

Al Waller: That’s so true. I happen to live just outside of my city and whether I’m heading into town or away visiting another city, I really enjoy the vibe city life offers, whether going to restaurant district like Little Italy or Chinatown or the theater district for a show, dinner and maybe a desert afterwards….or even walking through the city neighborhoods on my way to the stadiums during baseball and football season with the rest of fandom. City life throws off serious energy…whether you reside there or are just passing through.

What other surprising benefits are there from city living?

Mihaela Vincze: We may not necessarily be surprised by this, but we may not remember how privileged we are when we live in cities. Cities are home to clinics, hospitals, and medical centers that provide specialized and advanced care. Access to these is a great benefit—especially during emergencies, as the proximity to these facilities ensures timely, sometimes even lifesaving, access to health care professionals.

Al Waller: You know— living in Baltimore, with such world class health care facilities available, I think many of us tend to overlook how fortunate we are – not only to have it but how important that immediate access is.

Mihaela Vincze: Yes, I think so too.

Al Waller: What’s another benefit of living in a city?

Mihaela Vincze: I’ll touch on one of my favorite benefits now, and it’s that cities offer a wide range of food options. Grocery stores, farmers' markets, and restaurants with varied cuisines are often available in cities. This accessibility can lead to healthier eating habits. Also, urban gardens support local food production and contribute to food security, enhancing the overall health of urban residents.

Al Waller: Yes, that’s one of my favorite aspects of city life. As a matter of fact, on a number of occasions I’ve stopped into some of our historic markets (Lexington and Cross Street) walking back from a game and picked up some quality meats, seafood, and if I’ve really been good…treated myself to some pastry desserts or gelato. The abundance of diverse food options never gets old!

Mihaela Vincze: Cities can also offer access to educational and career opportunities that are harder to come across in different settings. For example, cities often have museums and art centers, as well as a higher concentration of educational institutions. This helps people pursue life-long learning, which can be beneficial for healthy aging and leading a fulfilled life.

Al Waller: Having fun at a museum for healthy aging — sign me up! We had a lot fun attending a museum event last week at the BMA, so good to know I’ve also checked the box with a healthy aging activity in the process. Is there anything else we should keep in mind about urban living?

Mihaela Vincze: Yes. While there are many benefits to living in urban areas, it is important to note that there can be a lot of pollution — the WHO estimates that 91% of people in urban areas breathe polluted air.

Al Waller: Woah! Is there anything people in urban areas can do to avoid pollution?

Mihaela Vincze: There sure is, Al. Harvard Health has several recommendations. One of the most important things is to use the online air quality index as a guide. This will let you know when pollution is high. When it is, it may be better to spend less time outdoors. When it comes to the indoors, you can think about using an air purifier, and you can regularly change out air conditioning filters in your home.

Al Waller: Right –to that point, I’ve also gotten into the habit calendaring dates for changing the filters in my house on a timely basis, which obviously provides for healthier conditions, but suspect is also better for those mechanical systems as well. Now, what else do you have for us in terms of safety measures?

Mihaela Vincze: When it comes to being safe in cities, there are a few precautions that you should take. It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings. This means keeping your eyes and ears open and avoiding distractions like wearing headphones or being glued to your phone. If you're walking at night, try to stick to well-lit areas and avoid walking alone if possible. It's also a good idea to let someone know where you're going and when you plan to arrive, just in case anything happens. Taking these simple steps can go a long way in keeping you safe while enjoying the city.

Al Waller: This is all excellent information, Mihaela. Where can listeners go to learn more about the benefits of city living?

Mihaela Vincze: The City Health Dashboard — cityhealthdashboard.com — is an online resource that provides health-related data (and more) for cities across the US. It offers information on various health indicators, including health behaviors, physical environment, social and economic factors, and more. You can explore different cities using this tool — it’s pretty cool.

Al Waller: Well, that’s all the time we have for today. Thank you for listening, and we hope you found this episode informative and helpful.

Until the next time, I’m your host Al Waller. Stay safe, be well and thanks for listening.

