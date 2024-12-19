Toxic Positivity: Too Much Holiday Cheer

Do you overburden yourself with being positive? Is it even more challenging to be positive during the holidays? It’s important to know that attempting to be positive at all costs might prove to be detrimental to our own personal mental health. On this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze explain what toxic positivity is and its potentially negative impacts, how to identify it, prevent it, and for ways to cope if it should actually happen to us. Originally broadcast on December 12, 2021.