Toxic Positivity: Too Much Holiday Cheer

Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST

Do you overburden yourself with being positive? Is it even more challenging to be positive during the holidays? It’s important to know that attempting to be positive at all costs might prove to be detrimental to our own personal mental health. On this episode, Al Waller and Mihaela Vincze explain what toxic positivity is and its potentially negative impacts, how to identify it, prevent it, and for ways to cope if it should actually happen to us. Originally broadcast on December 12, 2021.

Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Mihaela Vincze
Mihaela Vincze is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
