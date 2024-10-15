Health Insurance – Know Your Options

Fall marks the open enrollment period for many employer-sponsored health insurance plans as well as the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace, which is especially critical for Americans who don't have access to health insurance.

Transamerica Institute’s most recent survey findings were quite striking: Fewer than three in ten individuals who do not have health insurance are seeking medical attention when needed, and even fewer are getting routine physicals and recommended health screenings. Without such care, they’re missing a potential opportunity to catch issues early on – issues that could intensify and become less treatable and more expensive to treat later on.

On this podcast episode, Al Waller and Catherine Collinson outline what you need to know about health insurance including different types of insurance available, the options and trade-offs involved, and key details about Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2025.