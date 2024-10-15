© 2024 WYPR
Health Insurance – Know Your Options

By Al Waller,
Catherine Collinson
Published October 15, 2024

Fall marks the open enrollment period for many employer-sponsored health insurance plans as well as the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace, which is especially critical for Americans who don't have access to health insurance.

Transamerica Institute’s most recent survey findings were quite striking: Fewer than three in ten individuals who do not have health insurance are seeking medical attention when needed, and even fewer are getting routine physicals and recommended health screenings. Without such care, they’re missing a potential opportunity to catch issues early on – issues that could intensify and become less treatable and more expensive to treat later on.

On this podcast episode, Al Waller and Catherine Collinson outline what you need to know about health insurance including different types of insurance available, the options and trade-offs involved, and key details about Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2025.

Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Catherine Collinson
Catherine Collinson is the founding president and CEO of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and she is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. With two decades of retirement industry-related experience, Catherine is a nationally recognized voice on workforce, aging, and retirement trends. She was named a 2018 Influencer in Aging by PBS’ Next Avenue. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts in helping improve retirement security among women.
