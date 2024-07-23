SECURE 2.0: What You Need to Know

Al and Catherine discuss The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 and provisions including the Saver’s Match, employer matching contributions for student loan repayments, catch-up contributions, emergency savings, and more. SECURE 2.0 is packed with dozens of provisions to address many of the most pressing issues and opportunities within our current retirement system, ranging from expanding access to workplace retirement plans to increasing ways people can grow and protect their savings. Some of the new law’s provisions have already rolled out while other provisions are slated to roll out next year and in the coming years.