ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

SECURE 2.0: What You Need to Know

By Al Waller,
Catherine Collinson
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT

Al and Catherine discuss The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 and provisions including the Saver’s Match, employer matching contributions for student loan repayments, catch-up contributions, emergency savings, and more. SECURE 2.0 is packed with dozens of provisions to address many of the most pressing issues and opportunities within our current retirement system, ranging from expanding access to workplace retirement plans to increasing ways people can grow and protect their savings. Some of the new law’s provisions have already rolled out while other provisions are slated to roll out next year and in the coming years.

ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life
Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Catherine Collinson
Catherine Collinson is the founding president and CEO of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and she is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. With two decades of retirement industry-related experience, Catherine is a nationally recognized voice on workforce, aging, and retirement trends. She was named a 2018 Influencer in Aging by PBS’ Next Avenue. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts in helping improve retirement security among women.
