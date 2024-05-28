© 2024 WYPR
ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

Exploring Self-Care: Activities for Healthy Aging

By Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published May 28, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT

Self-care—we’ve all heard of it—but is it really all that important? While it may seem like a trendy buzzword, self-care is essential for managing stress, preventing burnout, and promoting healthy aging. Today's discussion will focus on ways in which people can engage in some healthy activities as a form of self-care.

ClearPath – Your Roadmap for Life. Along our journey to health and wealth, we've started covering a broader range of topics, so we are changing our podcast's name accordingly.

Al Waller
Mihaela Vincze
