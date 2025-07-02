2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cellar Notes

California Chenin Blanc

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

Chenin Blanc is the premier white grape of the Loire, and its inherent quality is starting to tempt grape growers around the world. Hugh looks at some of California’s efforts.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier, California ’24 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE
(Perennial favorite, 80% chenin, surprising complexity, crisp, flavorful, reliable)

Matanzas Creek Chenin Blanc , California ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Celebrated winery, citrus, melon, pear notes, crisp, mild oak, true summer wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Soft, round style with complex aroma and flavor, lively acidity, great with seafood)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson