California Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc is the premier white grape of the Loire, and its inherent quality is starting to tempt grape growers around the world. Hugh looks at some of California’s efforts.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier, California ’24 **1/2 $ SUPER VALUE

(Perennial favorite, 80% chenin, surprising complexity, crisp, flavorful, reliable)

Matanzas Creek Chenin Blanc , California ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Celebrated winery, citrus, melon, pear notes, crisp, mild oak, true summer wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(Soft, round style with complex aroma and flavor, lively acidity, great with seafood)

