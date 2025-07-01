Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon

Once regarded as lightweight “wannabes” Chilean Cab Sauv has matured into a very useful and budget friendly wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Unrated “Xtra” Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile ’19 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Big powerful cab, long on power, short on finesse, fun nonetheless)

Siegel Cabernet Sauvignon “Uber Cuvée” Colchaugua Valley ’22 * $ VALUE

(Very inexpensive, tasty entry level cab, very ripe flavors)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Miguel Torres “Andica” Cabernet Sauvignon, Valle del Itata ’23 **1/2 $

(A lot of classic cab touches, intense and mouth filling, concentrated)

