Cellar Notes

Rosés

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

If the roses are in bloom, then it must be time for rosé wine. Al has a trio of widely different winners for you to try.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Calstar Cellars Rosé of Pinot Meunier, Russian River Valley ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Idiosyncratic rosé, big and rich, full-bodied for a rosé, wild strawberries and peaches)

Bargeneau Rosé, Aix-En-Provence ’24 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Medium bodied, very dry but with deep tart fruit, with bracing acidity)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Raza Vinho Verde Rosada ’23 ** $ EXTREME VALUE
(A totally refreshing wine, slight sparkle, light body, delicate flavors, fun to drink)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson