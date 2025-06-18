If the roses are in bloom, then it must be time for rosé wine. Al has a trio of widely different winners for you to try.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Calstar Cellars Rosé of Pinot Meunier, Russian River Valley ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Idiosyncratic rosé, big and rich, full-bodied for a rosé, wild strawberries and peaches)

Bargeneau Rosé, Aix-En-Provence ’24 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Medium bodied, very dry but with deep tart fruit, with bracing acidity)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Raza Vinho Verde Rosada ’23 ** $ EXTREME VALUE

(A totally refreshing wine, slight sparkle, light body, delicate flavors, fun to drink)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.