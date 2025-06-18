Maryland Whites
If the word hasn’t gotten around yet, our little state of Maryland is producing some incredible white wines, and right now is the perfect time to enjoy them.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lowe Vineyards “Beloved”, Maryland ’23 ** $$
(Blend of chardonnay and gruner veltliner, subtle, floral, very pleasant)
Big Cork Vidal, Maryland ’23 ** $
(Stone fruit and tropical fruit flavors, well rounded, off-dry, refreshing)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Boordy Albariño, Maryland ’23 *** $
(A strong example of albariño, peach, apricot flavors, great balance, fresh)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.