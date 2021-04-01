© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Organic White Wines

Published April 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
Glass of white wine on a white table cloth with a bottle of wine and plate of food behind it.
Shunichi kouroki via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
/
White wine

With all the interest in organic wines, here's a trio to drink right now.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Brandborg Gewurtztraminer, Oregon '15 **1/2 $$

Very nice gewurtz, varietally correct, dryish, great with Chinese food.

Chateau L'oiseliniere De La Ramee Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie '18 **1/2 $

VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Classic Muscadet, bone dry but creamy, fresh clean fruit, seafood wine.

Azienda Agricola 499 Moscato d'Asti '19 ** $

Lightly sparkling, light body, fresh off-dry flavors, perfect brunch wine.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson