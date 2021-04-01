Organic White Wines

With all the interest in organic wines, here's a trio to drink right now.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Brandborg Gewurtztraminer, Oregon '15 **1/2 $$

Very nice gewurtz, varietally correct, dryish, great with Chinese food.

Chateau L'oiseliniere De La Ramee Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie '18 **1/2 $

VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Classic Muscadet, bone dry but creamy, fresh clean fruit, seafood wine.

Azienda Agricola 499 Moscato d'Asti '19 ** $

Lightly sparkling, light body, fresh off-dry flavors, perfect brunch wine.

