Organic White Wines
With all the interest in organic wines, here's a trio to drink right now.
The Wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Brandborg Gewurtztraminer, Oregon '15 **1/2 $$
Very nice gewurtz, varietally correct, dryish, great with Chinese food.
Chateau L'oiseliniere De La Ramee Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie '18 **1/2 $
VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK
Classic Muscadet, bone dry but creamy, fresh clean fruit, seafood wine.
Azienda Agricola 499 Moscato d'Asti '19 ** $
Lightly sparkling, light body, fresh off-dry flavors, perfect brunch wine.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.