Cellar Notes

Portuguese Bargains

Close up of glass of red wine
Denise Mattox via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
/

Here's a set of three reds from Portugal that are delicious bargains.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Casa Santo Lima, "Red Blend Portugal" Lisbon region '18  ** $  VALUE

Rustic, deeply flavored, extremely food friendly, great price.

Borges Lello Douro Valley '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Smells like port, tastes like a big powerful white, juicy, easy drinking.

Grillos Red, Dao Region  **1/2 $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Medium bodied, suave, graceful, complex with bright spiciness.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.

 

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
