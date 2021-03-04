Portuguese Bargains
Here's a set of three reds from Portugal that are delicious bargains.
The Wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Casa Santo Lima, "Red Blend Portugal" Lisbon region '18 ** $ VALUE
Rustic, deeply flavored, extremely food friendly, great price.
Borges Lello Douro Valley '18 **1/2 $ VALUE
Smells like port, tastes like a big powerful white, juicy, easy drinking.
Grillos Red, Dao Region **1/2 $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK
Medium bodied, suave, graceful, complex with bright spiciness.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.