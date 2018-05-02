Disability Rights and The Power of Individual Advocacy

Mike Gerlach wasn’t born legally blind – he’s experienced a slow deterioration of his vision over decades – but that hasn’t stopped him from leading the life he wants to lead:

We’ll learn how Mike, along with Kate Anderson at Disability Rights Maryland, is putting power in the hands of disabled citizens here in Baltimore to address transportation issues.

We’ll also meet the folks at Open Society Institute Baltimore who are championing the idea that an individual has the power to make a big change here in our community.

Guests on this program include:

Mike Gerlach, Chairperson of the Consumers for Accessible Ride Services (CARS).

Kate Anderson, Former Open Society Institute Fellow, Attorney, Disability Rights Maryland.

Pamela King, Director of Community Fellowships and Initiatives of the Open Society Institute-Baltimore.

Evan Serpick, the Director of Strategic Communications for Open Society Institute-Baltimore.