Disability Rights and The Power of Individual Advocacy

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published May 2, 2018 at 1:31 PM EDT
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Mike Gerlach wasn’t born legally blind – he’s experienced a slow  deterioration of his vision over decades – but that hasn’t stopped him from leading the life he wants to lead:

We’ll learn how Mike, along with Kate Anderson at Disability Rights Maryland, is putting power in the hands of disabled citizens here in Baltimore to address transportation issues.

We’ll also meet the folks at Open Society Institute Baltimore who are championing the idea that an individual has the power to make a big change here in our community.

Guests on this program include:

Mike Gerlach, Chairperson of the Consumers for Accessible Ride Services (CARS).

Kate Anderson, Former Open Society Institute Fellow,  Attorney, Disability Rights Maryland.

Pamela King, Director of Community Fellowships and Initiatives of the Open Society Institute-Baltimore.

Evan Serpick, the Director of Strategic Communications for Open Society Institute-Baltimore.

Programsdisability rightsLife in the Balancecitizen advocacyLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin
