Youth Activists Take Charge

Racial injustices ignited a wave of protests that swept the globe last year and inspired a generation of young people with a lot to say about what they want to make right with the world. We talk with two youth activists who will particpate in panel discussion honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: Destini Philpot is a co-founder of Good Kids, Mad City and Lynnea Davis is with The Intersection. We also hear from Real News Network managing editor Lisa Snowden-McCray, who moderates the panel.
Links: Reginald F. Lewis Museum Make Good Trouble: Marching For Change exhibit, The Art of Activism: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events.