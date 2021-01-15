 Youth Activists Take Charge | WYPR
Racial injustices ignited a wave of protests that swept the globe last year and inspired a generation of young people with a lot to say about what they want to make right with the world. We talk with two youth activists who will particpate in panel discussion honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: Destini Philpot is a co-founder of Good Kids, Mad City and Lynnea Davis is with The Intersection. We also hear from Real News Network managing editor Lisa Snowden-McCray, who moderates the panel.

Links: Reginald F. Lewis Museum Make Good Trouble: Marching For Change exhibit, The Art of Activism: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side in 1966, and he galvanized the neighborhood in a campaign against redlining and housing discrimination. Two years later, he was assassinated. In the wake of his death, riots erupted in North Lawndale. Local industries abandoned the neighborhood, population plummeted, unemployment ballooned, and today the area is still trying to rebuild from the ashes of ‘68.  In this episode, we meet elders who remember the turmoil of that era, and we hear from a younger generation that’s seeking to breathe new life into North Lawndale. 