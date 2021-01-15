Youth Activists Take Charge

Scores of marching bands, dance squads, fraternities, sororities, and civic organizations are gearing up for Baltimore’s most-anticipated parade--honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

We visit some participants as they prepare for the big day Monday and ask, what does taking part in the MLK Day parade mean for them? We hear from the Dunbar High School director of bands, Charles Funn, and R.Anthony Mills from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and longtime parade devotee Hassan Giordano, who tells us why he shows up each year, no matter how cold.

