Welcome to Motherland: A German-American Exploration

There’s no argument that being a mother is one of the most important and most challenging jobs. How is the role influenced by cultural differences … if at all? We’re exploring that idea today, in celebration of mothers everywhere, … as well as reflecting a special yearlong celebration of German-American friendship called, Wunderbar Together! We meet three mothers from those two countries who share their thoughts on motherhood: Luise Lampe, Kate Brenner, and Sibylle Salewski. 

Created in conjunction with the Goethe Institut's 'The Big Pond' listening series, as part of Wunderbar Together, a year long celebration of German - American friendship.

To hear more episodes from The Big Pond, visit this link.

