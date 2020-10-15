Washington State Wines

Easily overlooked, the wines of Washington State deserve your attention.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lone Birch Pinot Gris, Yakima Valley '19 ** $ VALUE

Refined, sculpted, well-structured, classic flavors and aroma.

Hyatt Vineyards Merlot, Rattlesnake Hills, Yakima '15 ** $ VALUE

Soft, opulent, compact and generous, a good dinner wine.

Lone Birch Red Blend, Yakima Valley '16 **1/2 $ VALUE

Merlot-dominant, a little lean but full of flavor, soft and deep, classic.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.





Note From Al Spoler

I've been waiting for this for a long time. The Maryland Wineries Association is launching a wine club that will make it easy for consumers to find out about Maryland wines and order them online. It's called Maryland Wine Explorer, and it should be up and running in mid-October.

Every month they are going to list up to 20 wines for sale, all produced by our Maryland wineries. You will be able to shop online and place your order. Thanks to new developments, they can now ship it to your door. All proceeds will be to the non-profit Maryland Wineries Association to support their programs.

You can go to the Maryland Wineries Association website for more information: marylandwine.com.