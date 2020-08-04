Tropical Storm Isaias Subsides In Baltimore City, But Hazards Remain

Tropical Storm Isaias struck the Mid Atlantic this morning, bringing inland freshwater flooding and strong gusts of winds to Baltimore City.

While heavy rainfall subsided early this afternoon, James Wallace, Acting Director of the City’s Emergency Management Office, says residents should be vigilant for storm-related hazards.

“While the ground remains saturated, high winds are always a concern because they'll start to bring down trees and bring down power lines,” he said.

Wallace added that residents should avoid fallen power lines.

“There's no way of knowing whether those lines are charged or not. And oftentimes there's no way of telling the difference between a power line, a phone line, and maybe a cable line,” he said.

Wallace’s team has been bracing for the storm since last Friday, distributing sandbags to neighborhoods like Fell’s Point, where Wallace says he did not observe tidal flooding this morning. His team has yet to assess debris and damage in roadways.