The Surge In Mental Health Needs During the Pandemic

The pandemic is distributing its financial effects, like its health damages, chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help. Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and getting referrals from the 211 United Way helpline.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself.

You can reach the Pro Bono Counseling Project at (410) 825-1001. The counseling project’s warmline - if you want to talk, but not necessarily start a counseling relationship - is (443) 608-9182.

