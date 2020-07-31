 Stories From The Stoop: Terry Sapp | WYPR
Stories From The Stoop: Terry Sapp

By Maureen Harvie 11 minutes ago

Here's a Stoop Story from Terry Sapp about the healing power of heavy metal music. You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com or on the Stoop podcast.

