Stories From The Stoop: Terry Sapp

If white Christians take a closer look--at their church’s history, at its pious images, at the sermons they hear--they may begin to see a deeply racist theology embedded in the DNA of their faith. Robert P. Jones’ new book, “White Too Long” calls for a reckoning.
Throughout Maryland’s history, the Bay’s bounty -- and its access to transatlantic trade -- proved irresistible to pirates. In her book “Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay,” Jamie Goodall explores the role of these legendary rebels and describes the fine line between piracy and privateering.