Scott Shane: How Amazon is Changing Baltimore

Scott Shane, Pulitzer Prize winning author and former New York Times journalist, joins Midday to discuss the ways in which Amazon can change the economic landscape of a city, using Baltimore as a case study of this phenomenon.

Shane has written for the New York Times since 2004, where he reported primarily on national security and intelligence issues. His 2017 coverage of Russia’s hacking earned him a Pulitzer Prize. You can read more about Scott Shane's coverage of Amazon in Baltimore with one of his most recent pieces in the Times, “Prime Mover: How Amazon Wove Itself Into the Life of an American City.”