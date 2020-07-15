"Safety Is A Collective Responsibility": The Future Of Policing In Baltimore

The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by Minneapolis and Louisville police sparked protests around the globe. A Black-led, multiracial, multicity movement has arisen demanding changes to policing in the U.S. and demanding a recognition that Black lives matter.

But what kind of changes are they talking about? What reforms are already underway in cities like Baltimore? Does reform go far enough? Does the Baltimore Police Department need to be defunded or dismantled as some protestors are demanding? And how does the consent decree that Baltimore is in with the Department of Justice shape efforts to end police brutality?

We discuss those questions and more with:

Ralikh Hayes, Deputy Director of Organizing Black

Michael Harrison, Baltimore City Police Commissioner

Debbie Ramsey, a former Baltimore City Police detective and a speaker for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership

Lynda Garcia, policing campaign director for The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights