Rousuck's Review: "Small House, No Secrets" at Fells Point Corner Theatre

It's Thursday, and Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck join us with another of her weekly reviews of the Maryland regional stage. This week, she spotlights Small House, No Secrets, the new musical at Fells Point Corner Theatre, produced as part of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival.

Small House, No Secrets is a collaboration between the celebrated singer-songwriter SONiA Rutstein (aka SONiA disappear fear) (music and lyrics) and playwright Jody Nusholtz (book and lyrics), who is also a writer and communications arts professor at Carroll Community College.

An exploration of the complexities of sexual identity, friendship, family bonds and faith, the musical is directed at Fells Point Corner Theatre by Miriam Bazensky, and features Annette Mooney Wasno in the lead role as Liz.

Small House No Secrets continues at the Fells Point Corner Theatre through March 31.