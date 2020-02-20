Rousuck's Review: "Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally" At Baltimore Center Stage

It's Thursday, and that means Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, is back with another of her reviews of the Maryland stage. Today, she tells us about a new work by the young playwright Noah Diaz, called Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, currently enjoying a world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage.

The play by Mr. Diaz -- a 3rd-year graduate student at the Yale School of Drama -- is a darkly comedic riff on the idealized "Dick and Jane" characters from those 1950s elementary school readers, with a modern family rife with dysfunction and dissembling, and dealing with the complexities of love, loss, disability...and a dog. Taylor Reynolds directs the action, with a cast that includes Noah Averbach-Katz (Spot), Michelle Beck (Jane), Jay Cobian (Dick, Jr.), Neimah Djourabchi (Richard), Treshelle Edmond (Sally), and Vanessa Kai (Mother). Scenic design is by Stephanie Osin Cohen.

Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally is a co-production with The Playwright's Realm, and is presented in collaboration with the Sol Project, a national theater initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices of Latinx playwrights. It continues at Center Stage through Sunday, March 1.

Following its run at Center Stage, the play heads to New York City for an off-Broadway run at A.R.T/New York Theatres.